Tak factory that transported cadmium waste to Samut Sakhon comes under scrutiny

They found one pit had been excavated, and the remaining six pits were scheduled for relocation

Tak Provincial Industry Office is currently gathering data for submission to the Ministry of Industry but they confirmed that the licensing process had adhered to the guidelines outlined in the industrial factory manual.

After Samut Sakhon Governor Phol Damtham, along with relevant agencies, inspected a factory in the province and discovered 15,000 tons of cadmium waste, transported from a buried pit in Tak province, the cadmium was confiscated. The governor declared the area surrounding the warehouses a disaster zone. The governor revealed that the cadmium waste had been transported to the area since August last year. He has ordered that it be sent back to the original site in Tak within seven days.