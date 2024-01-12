Energy price dilemma In the energy price policy, politics are trumping economics

In that year, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) increased the price of crude oil by almost 100% over the previous year and the-then government of PM General Kriangsak Chamanan was forced to raise the prices of benzine and diesel in 1980.

The public outcry was so loud that Gen Kriangsak had to resign. He was replaced that same year by General Prem Tinsulanonda. Several years later, in 2004, the Oil Fund was set up to stabilise prices, not to control them.

When prices are down, the Fund collects money from the sale of oil and gas products. For example, when prices were low in 2014/15, as the Minister of Energy at the time, I collected money for the Oil Fund. The Fund went from a deficit of about 20 billion baht in mid-2014 to a surplus of about 40 billion by the end of 2015.

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine erupted in February 2022, resulting in much higher prices of oil and gas, the policies of the Prayut administration and now the Srettha government have been to keep retail prices of oil and gas low, lower than the reference international prices.

The result is the Oil Fund has fallen deep into a negative zone with a deficit of about 80 billion baht and rising. This is already considered to be the “red zone” and has negative ramifications for the oil and gas businesses, as well as the potential to become public debt, affecting every Thai citizen regardless of their use of oil and gas.