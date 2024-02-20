All the reasons Thailand needs to urgently reform its approach to maternity care

This baby-friendly initiative has been promoted by UNICEF, especially for its important role in “breastfeeding triggering” and the baby’s microbiome, but is non-existent in maternity care discourse and practice in Thailand. My obstetrician-gynaecologist informed me that this is because guidelines from the Public Health Ministry do not allow the staff to do so. Writing birth wishes helps the care team know what is important to the parents, instead of letting the medical team make decisions for us in the delivery room where unexpected complications can happen without consultation or prior knowledge of parents’ wishes.

In the UK for example, a variety of birth positions are encouraged by the National Health Service (NHS) – all fours, yogi squat etc – while lying on the back, which has been proven to be one of the most difficult birth positions, is still being promoted in the Thai Public Health Ministry’s “red book”. The red book is given by state medical authorities for recording information about maternity services, childbirth and the baby’s health.

While in the UK the delivery room in state hospitals provides all sorts of devices to support natural and active birth such as yoga balls, relaxing lights and sounds, and even a birth pool when the pregnancy is considered low risk, Thai state hospitals provide only a bed, giving child labour a medicalised, mainstream approach – an approach that WHO guidelines warn as creating a lack of choice for birthing women. In a country where news about stillbirths and maternity care failure looms large, “birth wishes” need to be introduced by the Public Health Ministry as one of the urgent tools, if Thailand wants to gain trust in the quality of quality of maternity care and confidence in its support system for raising children.

My sister recounted an undesirable experience she underwent at one of the leading university hospitals in Thailand. While in the hospital for post-partum recovery, her newborn was taken away for vaccination while she was asleep, even though she had specifically told the nurses that they had to inform her before doing anything with the baby.

This is not an exception, but a telling example of how Thai parents are left feeling helpless and disrespected by their healthcare providers and how Thailand’s maternity services and medical services, in general, are considered by its users as unmodern, apathetic and lacking in collaborative communication.

Pregnancy and childbirth is a Janus-faced experience. For many fathers and mothers, this experience is a mixture of bliss and dread, joy and anxiety, happiness and distress. How can many of us using state hospitals and tackling long waiting hours, overcrowded waiting areas, lack of communication between staff and patients, say that our experience in maternity service is a “positive” and memorable one?

As long as we don’t address this blind spot and promote a women-centred approach with personalised care in maternity services, prenatal as well as post-partum care, we won’t be able to convince Thais to “Give Birth”, let alone build a “Great World”. The decision to have children is personal and has nothing to do with the national or global situation.