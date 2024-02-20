We Thais need to stop screaming conspiracies and start talking sensibly

Digging out a charge from a year ago, the police arrested journalists (now out on bail) for allegedly conspiring with an activist to spray paint the anarchist symbol on the wall of the Emerald Buddha Temple. The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 1 million baht.

Activists demanding reform of the monarchy have also been arrested without bail for speeding and honking at a royal motorcade, causing “disruption” and “endangerment”. They face charges under the Sedition Act, which carries up to seven years’ imprisonment.

A sensible debate should be over whether an act can be considered a crime or whether the punishment fits the crime. Instead, reactionary rhetoric is being unleashed that provokes paranoia, fear, anger, and hatred from the lips of those who are supposed to keep society calm and sensible.