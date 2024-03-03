How AI is already changing healthcare

While these AI systems have been proven to work well, sometimes even surpassing the capabilities of trained human healthcare workers, they are still recommended for use as an assistant to human workers. Research shows that a radiologist performs more than 15 tasks a day, with only one of these being the reading and interpreting of x-ray images. The fact that AI can perform one task as well as human radiologists does not mean we should or can replace all radiologists. On the contrary, having AI as an assistant means a reduced workload for healthcare workers, who will supervise the AI that helps in screening cases and serving as a first response. Human healthcare workers, with more free time, can attend to higher-level tasks such as talking to patients, reading between the lines, and understanding the context of the patient for better, more holistic, and more humane treatment. Imagine an elderly woman coming in with multiple symptoms; the treatment of the disease may be just part of the reason she comes to the hospital, whereas sometimes all she needs is someone to talk to because there is no one else at home. Only a human can understand her living conditions, perhaps recognizing that she has no one to remind her when to take her medicine, and that part of the cause of certain symptoms is merely loneliness. The "treatment" might be planned differently than for someone who is younger and lives in different circumstances than the elderly lady. Having a human connection and empathy is a task that AI currently struggles to match and may not even achieve in the near future.

Behind the scenes, AI has also been used to assist in drug discovery. It can analyze a vast amount of data and predict the outcome of a certain medicine even before it is manufactured or tested in a living organism. This helps in speeding up the process, reducing resource waste, and lowering the risk of serious side effects in living test subjects. Furthermore, AI can also pave the way for personalized medicine, where each patient receives treatment tailored to them based on AI predictions. This is because different medicines can be more effective for one person but not another, depending on their genetic profile and other environmental and behavioral factors.

AI's already getting busy in healthcare, and let me tell you, it's set to seriously upgrade our lives pretty soon.