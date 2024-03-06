Persona Non Grata in Phuket

Academics like me are considered to be thought influencers. So this week, let us look at the hottest issue of the moment that relates to ethnicity, human rights, Thainess, and human dignity. The issue in question occurred in Phuket, or “Phuket country” as it is called by its residents. Anyone who reads the news will be aware that the cost of living in Phuket is very high due to the high number of foreigners from all walks of life who have made it their home. I have visited Phuket on many occasions and have observed the many changes – new housing estates, many of them beside the beach, new roads and more – and, of course, in the make-up of its population. People flock to the island from Bangkok, from the Northeast and the North, as well as from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia to join the local labour force.

Among the expatriates to have made Phuket their home is Urs, aka David, Fehr, a former security guard of Swiss nationality. He and his Thai wife, Khanuengnit Cha-thongkham, live in a high-end villa bordering the beach. Fehr is accused of kicking a Thai female doctor, Thandao Chandam, who was sitting on the steps leading to the villa while his wife berated her. Although the couple did later issue a public apology, saying that he had “accidentally tripped over her", this has done little to stem the protests nor the demands for his visa to be revoked.