Sanook's Top of the Year Awards 2022

As the third consecutive event of the annual entertainment awards program by sanook.com, this year's event reached its all-time high with over 250 million votes from entertainment fans nationwide during its 22-day voting period and drew more than 70 million visits to the website - another reaffirmation of sanook.com's status as one of Thailand's most engaging platforms for quality news and entertainment.

Kanokporn Prachayaset, Chief Commercial Officer at Tencent (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, " Sanook's Top of the Year Awards is now in its third year, presenting awards to the best in each category to recognize award-winning actors, artists, and people behind award-winning works. This annual entertainment awards program is also open for the general public to show support for their favourite actors, artists and works by means of voting, which has witnessed enormous response from voters since its first year."