Sanook's Top of the Year Awards 2022
sanook.com, Thailand's news website and entertainment portal, on Monday, announced winners of 'Sanook's Top of the Year Awards 2022' in 14 award categories.
As the third consecutive event of the annual entertainment awards program by sanook.com, this year's event reached its all-time high with over 250 million votes from entertainment fans nationwide during its 22-day voting period and drew more than 70 million visits to the website - another reaffirmation of sanook.com's status as one of Thailand's most engaging platforms for quality news and entertainment.
Kanokporn Prachayaset, Chief Commercial Officer at Tencent (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, " Sanook's Top of the Year Awards is now in its third year, presenting awards to the best in each category to recognize award-winning actors, artists, and people behind award-winning works. This annual entertainment awards program is also open for the general public to show support for their favourite actors, artists and works by means of voting, which has witnessed enormous response from voters since its first year."
"Sanook's Top of the Year Awards 2022" voting ran on sanook.com website for 22 days from December 26, 2022 to January 16, 2023.
It registered over 250 million votes, an all-time high since the launch of this annual awards program. Sanook's Top of the Year Awards 2022 went to the best actors, artists and works in 14 award categories as follows.
Shipped Couple of the Year: Zee - NuNew
Actor of the Year: Win Metawin
Actress of the Year: Yaya Urassaya
Rising Male Star of the Year: NuNew Chawarin
Rising Female Star of the Year: Sarah Salola
Shippers' Series of the Year: Cutie Pie Series
Chinese Series of the Year: The Oath of Love
Thai Series/TV Drama of the Year: To Sir, With Love (ONE 31)
Viral Thai Song of the Year: Silent Mode (PROXIE)
Thai Song of the Year: Chop Tua Eng Ton Yu Kap Thoe (BILLKIN)
Artist of the Year: Nont Tanont
T-pop Artist of the Year: 4EVE
Young Icon of the Year: PP Krit
Inspiring Woman of the Year: Engfa Waraha
"We believe that Sanook's Top of the Year Awards will give actors, artists, series production companies, music labels, and people in the entertainment industry a good dose of encouragement and the drive to create quality works for people. It will also serve as a platform for fans to show support to their favourite artists. And to engage fans, we are allocating our website space for the fanbase of award-winners to promote their favorite artists at no cost to them! Look forward to more details about this on sanook.com soon. At sanook.com, we continue to create a variety of content and exclusive activities to keep the users delighted with informative and entertaining content and reaffirm our position as the leading news and entertainment portal for Thais," Kanokporn concluded.