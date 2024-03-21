Climate change an alarming health threat

It is running a fever, with each of the last nine months the hottest on record, as we hurtle towards the 1.5-degree threshold.



Its lung capacity is compromised, with the destruction of forests that absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen.



And many of the earth's water sources – its lifeblood – are contaminated.



Most concerning of all, its condition is deteriorating rapidly.



Is it any wonder, then, that human health is suffering, when the health of the planet on which we depend is in peril?



The health of humans, animals and our environment are woven together in a bond that is inextricable, yet fragile. We belong to the same unique, finely balanced ecosystem.



This is not a new realisation. Hippocrates, the father of medicine, wrote in the 5th century BCE that, "The physician treats, but nature heals."



We are now re-learning what humans have always known, but which, since the industrial revolution, we have forgotten or ignored – that when we harm our environment, we harm ourselves.



For centuries we have plundered our planet. Now we are paying the price, with a triple planetary crisis: climate, change, biodiversity loss and pollution.



There is, of course, the immediate impact of more frequent and severe weather events, which cause deaths and injuries, and damage to health facilities and other essential infrastructure.



Then there are the medium- and longer-term sequelae:



More heatwaves contribute to more cardiovascular disease; air pollution drives lung cancer, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease;

Chemicals such as lead cause intellectual disability, cardiovascular and kidney disease;



Certain pesticides are associated with higher rates of suicide in countries where they are readily available;

