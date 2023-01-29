Indonesian, Philippine water experts push for more sustainable dams amid climate change

There were 228 dams operating in Indonesia as of 2022, an increase from the previous year’s 205 dams.

Mardjono also said the ministry had adjusted the operation patterns of dams to withstand high rainfall by making sure to release excess water from dams’ reservoirs ahead of the rainy season, as well as installing early release floodgates and automating weather monitoring at dams.

One of the best options

The Philippines is also home to dams mainly used for irrigation and energy generation.

The Philippines Biodiversity Management Bureau recorded 39 water storage areas or dams in the country. Nine of these are major dams that are closely monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the country's meteorological agency, particularly during typhoons.

Additional dams are expected to become operational soon as a result of the administration of then-president Rodrigo Duterte's massive infrastructure program, also known as the "Build, Build, Build" project.

According to the Ibon Foundation, a non-profit development organization, the program introduced eight dam projects from Abra in Northern Luzon to Iloilo in the Visayas. Many of these projects are funded by official development assistance from China.

While supporters of dam construction argue that the facilities will address water and energy issues in the Philippines, critics assert that dams have negative impacts on the environment and indigenous communities near the sites, and are vulnerable to typhoons made worse by climate change.

Franz Kevin Geronimo, a Philippine consultant for the World Water Council, said that the intensifying rainfall in the Philippines due to climate change would mean that dam operators needed to release water more frequently or they would break.

"If the dam breaks, there will definitely be a bigger amount of water that will be released," Geronimo said, adding that the changing rainfall patterns would produce heavy rain in a short span of time.

While dams could provide water and clean energy for the Philippines, Geronimo said that there were other options aside from dams to address these issues.

Geronimo said solar panels or hydrogen fuel were alternatives for providing energy. However, the latter, while feasible, is not yet available in the country due to high cost and safety fears.

To address water issues, Geronimo suggested that the country consider harvesting rainwater. The Philippines already has a Rainwater Collector and Springs Development Act, which requires the public works department to construct rainwater collectors to prevent flooding.

Geronimo also mentioned the options of recycling wastewater and utilizing groundwater, however, they might not be able to provide the amount of water dams do.

"We are talking about big supplies of both water and energy. I think [dams are] still one of the best options at the moment."

By A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network



*Freelance journalist Siegfred Lacerna from the Philippines collaborated for this article, which is supported by Climate Tracker and Internews’ Earth Journalism Network through the Climate and Water Nexus Media Fellowship program.





