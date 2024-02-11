Lucky money giveaway – an exchange for best New Year wishes

Giving away lucky money is a traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) custom through which Vietnamese people exchange their best wishes with one another, hoping for a year of peace and good luck.

Lucky money giveaway is a long-standing practice that represents “mung tuoi” or “li xi”, literally meaning “congratulations on a new age”.

According to the book “Viet Nam Phong Tuc” (Vietnamese customs) by scholar Phan Ke Binh (1875-1921), after worshipping ancestors, descendants offer lucky money and bow twice to their grandparents and parents. In return, the seniors also give several coins as lucky money to their children.