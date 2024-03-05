Rainforest Resilience: Women leading conservation in Southeast Asia

However, despite the rigorous regulations it doesn’t mean that the conservation area is fully protected. Public apathy toward conservation efforts became a critical factor, leading to the depletion of 130,322 hectares of the national park’s forests by 2014.

The depletion of the area not only impacted the decrease of biodiversity but also impacted water sources, the support systems for many agricultural fields that the surrounding communities depend on. As a result, there was a disproportionate impact on farmers, especially women farmers as they faced not only water scarcity, soil fertility, and crop yields but also the cascading effect on it.

Women Empowerment and Nature Protection: A Dual Struggle

In 2017, Rita and fellow community women participated in a training by The Institute for Studies, Advocacy, and Education (LivE) on women's rights in forest management. The session addressed challenges in women's lives, linking health, domestic responsibilities, production roles, and social engagement to environmental strains. Post-training, Rita took the lead, forming a group with three other women from Pal VIII Village to champion women's rights in forest conservation.

Following the July 9, 2017, meeting at Pal VIII Village Hall, Rita announced the formation of “Women's Group for Environmental Care Maju Bersama” to engage in the conservation of the national park. Despite a modest turnout, Rita persisted, emphasizing women's rights and the vital role of forests in their lives. Thus, the group was born, with Rita as the chairperson.

Rita, now at the helm, led Maju Bersama group's mission to engage in scepticism national park conservation. Despite local scepticism, she initiated discussions with the national park authorities, gaining support from unexpected quarters, including village leaders, scepticism national the Regent officer, the Acting Governor, and the national park head Arief Toengkagie. Rita's perseverance paid off as the group was allowed to submit a proposal to be involved in managing, conserving and benefiting from the national park sustainably on January 9, 2018. Despite challenges in follow-up due to evolving conservation regulations, Rita persisted, seeking support from the Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya and engaging with Tamen Sitorus, the national park's new head.

After persistent efforts and revisions to their proposed area, Rita achieved a breakthrough on March 5, 2019. As chairperson, she inked a historic conservation partnership agreement with the national park, marking Maju Bersama group as the pioneering women's group managing a forest area in Indonesia.

"It's truly a joy. Inspired by our progress, now, women in many villages are no longer silent. They are ready to move together to fight for women's rights to the environment and forests," said Rita.

Positive Impact

The success story of Maju Bersama group, now comprising 25 members, in securing their rights to participate in forest conservation has sparked a wave of positive outcomes. Beyond empowering their own businesses, they've honed their capacities, influenced policies, and actively engaged in pivotal decision-making processes. Their expertise and experiences have garnered invitations to numerous local and national events, where they've contributed as participants and resource persons.

One notable instance was their participation, led by Purwani, Maju Bersama group members who participated in The Asia Foundation's event on 'The Role of Women in Social Forestry for Food Resilience' in Jakarta on November 27, 2019. Simultaneously, Lisnawati played a crucial role in establishing the Indonesia Social Forestry Manager Association, facilitated by the Indonesian Forum for Environment (WALHI). WALHI then further emphasized Maju Bersama group's groundbreaking involvement in managing a conservation forest area, highlighting their non-local background and unique contributions, such as being the exclusive representatives of women's groups at key meetings like the Formulation of the Long-Term Management Plan for the Kerinci Seblat National Park.

The local government acknowledged Maju Bersama group's transformative impact on the national park's public perception, dispelling fears and improving communication with communities. This positive shift positions the national park as a pioneer in Indonesia, actively involving women groups in conservation efforts and aligning with UNESCO mandates for gender-equitable management in World Heritage Sites. Rita's unwavering determination and successful collaboration between the Maju Bersama group and the Kerinci Seblat National Park have become a powerful source of inspiration, motivating countless women in the region to advocate for their environmental rights, embodying a remarkable example of empowerment.

Beyond her triumphs, Rita's story represents a broader movement where women actively engage in safeguarding and managing crucial forest areas, marking the dawn of a new era characterized by inclusivity and empowerment in environmental preservation. Her resilience and commitment have amplified voices, creating a platform for women to play a pivotal role in nurturing and conserving their natural surroundings.