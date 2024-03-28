China, ASEAN poised to enhance collaboration in green development propelled by innovation
As global climate change becomes increasingly pronounced and resources grow scarce, many nations prioritize innovative green development initiatives.
At the same time, green development is assuming greater significance in international cooperation.
As pivotal emerging markets and developing economies, ASEAN nations are crucial partners for China in green development.
In recent years, the two sides have made significant strides in clean energy collaboration. Numerous landmark projects in photovoltaic, hydropower and wind power have been completed and are now in operation. As of August 2023, the cumulative cross-border trading electricity China had achieved through grid interconnection with Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar exceeded 65.5 billion kilowatt-hours. Clean energy accounted for over 90% of the total, significantly bolstering regional economic and social development and improving people’s livelihoods.
Intelligent Photovoltaics
Intelligent photovoltaics has emerged as an innovative way to deepen cooperation between the two sides, especially as they navigate different stages of development.
China has been steadfast in its efforts to propel the intelligent evolution of the photovoltaic industry by integrating solar photovoltaics with cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet, big data and artificial intelligence.
The nation has achieved significant progress in industry automation, informatization and intelligence, bolstering its manufacturing capability in intelligent photovoltaics. This progress has led to enhancements in the supply capacity of intelligent photovoltaic products and the sophistication of construction and operation systems.
Meanwhile, ASEAN countries boast abundant solar energy resources. In recent years, the region has experienced a significant surge in energy demand. Consequently, many governments in the region have pledged to elevate the proportion of clean energy utilization.
According to the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2021-2025, a key objective is to attain 35% of installed capacity in renewable energy generation by 2025. This goal translates to an average annual installation capacity of 7-8 GW for solar and wind energy.
The complementary advantages across various facets, including development stage, technological prowess, industrial structure and resources, render intelligent photovoltaics an ideal avenue for collaboration.
Notable progress has already been achieved. For instance, in recent years, various intelligent photovoltaic products made by Huawei have been used across different ASEAN countries, including intelligent photovoltaic generators and intelligent photovoltaic string inverters. The destination countries include Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.
So far, the intelligent photovoltaic products the company has sold worldwide could produce 224 billion kWh of clean electricity and cut carbon dioxide emissions by over 106 million tonnes annually.
Concurrently, Chinese companies are accelerating their research and innovation endeavours to produce more high-quality products. Some have introduced intelligent solar energy storage solutions suitable for diverse scenarios.
These products present a boon for ASEAN countries, particularly for those that have decided to resort to advanced technologies in the utilization of clean energy, such as Malaysia. The Malaysian government is planning to integrate photovoltaic applications with artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to optimize the development and utilization of green energy.
Industry data shows that intelligent photovoltaic solutions from Chinese companies have facilitated photovoltaic power stations worldwide in achieving gigawatt-level electricity generation. In addition to exemplary performance, these photovoltaic products also aid users in reducing operational time and labour costs, making them increasingly favoured.
Floating Photovoltaic Projects
Many ASEAN countries have adopted floating photovoltaic products and technologies from Chinese companies.
Floating photovoltaics refers to installing solar panels on bodies of water, such as lakes, reservoirs, ponds and even the ocean.
For instance, a water station in a Singapore park integrated floating photovoltaic products from a Wuhan-based company. The patented product has been awarded the world’s first certification in floating photovoltaic products by the international testing organization TÜV NORD.
A floating photovoltaic project spearheaded by Chinese enterprises at Thailand's Sirindhorn Dam boasts a power generation capacity of 45MW, capable of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 47,000 tonnes annually. The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand has outlined plans to propagate 15 such projects nationwide, collectively exceeding 2.72 GW in capacity.
Such cooperative endeavours are emblematic of burgeoning bilateral cooperation, with prospects indicating a proliferation of similar initiatives in the foreseeable future.
Firstly, the ASEAN region is replete with water resources, encompassing many lakes, rivers, and reservoirs, thus creating ample opportunities for erecting floating photovoltaic power stations.
Secondly, the ability of Chinese companies to construct technologically advanced, large-scale floating photovoltaic demonstration projects enjoys international acclaim. Leveraging the country's scale advantage within the photovoltaic industry will drive down production, construction, and operational costs through economies of scale.
Thirdly, integrating intelligent photovoltaics into floating photovoltaic labour endeavours holds promise for enhancing operational efficiency. Singapore is a testament to this paradigm shift by deploying a 5MW offshore-floating power station in the Johor Strait, outfitted with Huawei's intelligent photovoltaic equipment. The superior performance of the equipment has significantly reduced operation and maintenance time and labour costs, helping the power station work with more efficiency and stability.
Strengths of China’s Photovoltaic Industry
China has cultivated a relatively comprehensive photovoltaic manufacturing industry chain, from silicon materials to cells and components, accounting for over 80% of global capacity.
Furthermore, its innovative capability ranks among the top levels on the global stage.
To date, China has amassed approximately 168,000 patent applications across the entire photovoltaic industry chain, making it the global frontrunner in this domain.
With rapid advancements in information technologies such as big data, 5G, industrial Internet, artificial intelligence and advanced computing, China is poised for even greater achievements and breakthroughs in photovoltaic development.
Mutual Policy Support on Green Development
China and ASEAN have solidified their partnership through a comprehensive strategic partnership. In 2022, both parties issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to strengthening sustainable development. The ongoing negotiations surrounding the "Version 3.0 ASEAN-China Free Trade Area" have entered their fifth round, with particular emphasis placed on the green and digital economies.
As policy communication between China and ASEAN grows increasingly coordinated, coupled with continuous technological innovations, a wealth of cooperation opportunities and expansive collaborative frameworks in green development are expected to emerge. This paves the way for mutually beneficial outcomes and the pursuit of high-quality development. At the same time, these efforts will contribute to the global sustainable development agenda, underscoring the collective commitment towards a more sustainable future.
Zhou Fang
CGTN Commentator