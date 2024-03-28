China, ASEAN poised to enhance collaboration in green development propelled by innovation

At the same time, green development is assuming greater significance in international cooperation.

As pivotal emerging markets and developing economies, ASEAN nations are crucial partners for China in green development.

In recent years, the two sides have made significant strides in clean energy collaboration. Numerous landmark projects in photovoltaic, hydropower and wind power have been completed and are now in operation. As of August 2023, the cumulative cross-border trading electricity China had achieved through grid interconnection with Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar exceeded 65.5 billion kilowatt-hours. Clean energy accounted for over 90% of the total, significantly bolstering regional economic and social development and improving people’s livelihoods.

Intelligent Photovoltaics

Intelligent photovoltaics has emerged as an innovative way to deepen cooperation between the two sides, especially as they navigate different stages of development.

China has been steadfast in its efforts to propel the intelligent evolution of the photovoltaic industry by integrating solar photovoltaics with cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet, big data and artificial intelligence.

The nation has achieved significant progress in industry automation, informatization and intelligence, bolstering its manufacturing capability in intelligent photovoltaics. This progress has led to enhancements in the supply capacity of intelligent photovoltaic products and the sophistication of construction and operation systems.