No need to fly: Experience Japan in Korea

Food stalls’ yakitori, takoyaki and platters of beautifully arranged sashimi tempt the appetites of passersby.

At a shinto shrine, people write prayers or wishes on paper strips and bamboo plaques and hang them on wooden hooks.

This corner of Dongducheon, just north of Seoul, maybe a picture-perfect slice of Japan, but if you came to the same spot years back, you would find a US military base.

The 40,000-square-meter plot, which was part of Camp Casey until 2012, is now home to the Nijimori Studio theme park.

The exotic village is one of several Japanese-themed tourist attractions that popped up in South Korea amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Japan was closed to tourists, they offered travel-hungry Koreans a chance to immerse themselves in the culture of the neighbouring country. Now with the border open, a big surge in interest in Japan travel here is fueling the business boom.

Song Ji-eun, an office worker in her 20s, who used to enjoy spa trips to Sapporo before the Covid-19 pandemic occurred, recently stayed at a ryokan-style guesthouse at the Nijimori Studio. She described the experience as “vicarious satisfaction.”

“Japanese vibes here seem quite authentic to some extent,” Song said.

With the room featuring tatami flooring, a bathtub made of Japanese Hinoki wood and a private open-air bath, the one-night stay felt like you’re transported to Kyoto in an instant.