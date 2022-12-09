Friday, December 9, 2022

ANN news highlights: Fri, Dec 9, 2022

Li vows to better balance growth, response to virus - China Daily

China's economic growth will steadily pick up with the implementation of the 10 newly adopted measures on further optimizing the Covid-19 response, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, vowing to better coordinate the country's epidemic response and socioeconomic development.

Covid quarantine made voluntary - China Daily

Centralized quarantine for Covid-19 patients has been made voluntary and the rule requiring a negative nucleic acid test result for domestic travel and entry to public venues has been scrapped, as the country takes "small, yet continuous steps" to adjust to the disease.

HK cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 5 days | China Daily

The isolation period for people infected with Covid-19 and their close contacts will be cut to five days starting Friday, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced Thursday.



Diplomacy China-Saudi I

China, Saudi Arabia deepen ties - China Daily

Beijing and Riyadh agreed on Thursday to scale up Belt and Road cooperation, expand bilateral trade and investment and boost coordination on international and regional affairs during President Xi Jinping's state visit to Saudi Arabia.

Diplomacy China-Saudi II

Chinese and Saudi think tanks join hands in petroleum studies | China Daily

A leading advisory think tank in Saudi Arabia signed on Dec 6 a memorandum of understanding to promote cross-regional cooperation in energy research between the country and China.