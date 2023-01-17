background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, February 09, 2023
Tuesday, January 17, 2023

TUESDAY, January 17, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Travel China
China eases visa rules for S. Korea, Japan amid spat - Korea Herald

Riot Indonesia
Indonesia deploys security forces after smelter protest and riot turns deadly | Reuters for The Star

Military Japan-India
Japan, India start first joint fighter jet drill | AFP for The Daily Star

Myanmar Crisis I
Myanmar shadow government raises $132m to oppose junta - Bloomberg for Straits Times

Myanmar Crisis II
Myanmar arms industry growing after army takeover, says report - AP for The Star

