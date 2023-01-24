Tuesday, January 24, 2023
ANN news highlights: Tue, Jan 24, 2023
Population
Japan I
Japan PM: Tackling Declining Birth Rate is Top Priority - The Japan News
Japan II
Job Stability, Work Reforms Thought Key to Upping Birth Rate - The Japan News
China
IVF offers hope as China grapples with a shrinking population - NYT for Straits Times
Electricity Pakistan
Hours after major outage hits Pakistan, govt says power restoration under way - Dawn
Security Japan-US
Japan, U.S. to Review Division of Roles in Regional Security - The Japan News
South China Sea
Allow joint patrols, military exercises in WPS, Marcos urged | Inquirer
Environment Bangladesh
Opinion: In ‘Smart Bangladesh,’ how smart is it to kill our rivers? | Daily Star
Food Philippines
Liberalize agriculture to allow crucial imports – NEDA chief | Inquirer
EV UK-China
Geely to turn maker of London black cabs into EV powerhouse | Reuters for China Daily
Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25pc: minister - Reuters for Dawn
Business Philippines
SteelAsia, BaoSteel forge deal to build P108-B facility | Inquirer
Business Vietnam
Da Nang to build duty-free zone - Vietnam News