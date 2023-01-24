background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
THURSDAY, February 09, 2023
nationthailand
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

TUESDAY, January 24, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Tue, Jan 24, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Population 
Japan I
Japan PM: Tackling Declining Birth Rate is Top Priority - The Japan News

Japan II
Job Stability, Work Reforms Thought Key to Upping Birth Rate - The Japan News

China
IVF offers hope as China grapples with a shrinking population - NYT for Straits Times

Electricity Pakistan
Hours after major outage hits Pakistan, govt says power restoration under way - Dawn

Security Japan-US
Japan, U.S. to Review Division of Roles in Regional Security - The Japan News

Business Philippines
SteelAsia, BaoSteel forge deal to build P108-B facility | Inquirer 

Business Vietnam
Da Nang to build duty-free zone - Vietnam News
 

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand