Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Vietnam

Strong cold spell hits northern region, to last through Lunar New Year holiday - Vietnam News

Oscar Malaysia

Michelle Yeoh nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars; first Malaysian to achieve such feat | The Star

Oscar Philippines

Dolly de Leon misses out on Best Supporting Actress nomination at 95th Academy Awards - Inquirer

Electricity Pakistan

Widespread outages persist despite govt’s claim of ‘fully restoring’ power - Dawn

Media Japan

The Japan News wants to Hear from You - The Japan News