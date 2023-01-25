background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, February 09, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WEDNESDAY, January 25, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Wed, Jan 25, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Freezing Asia
S Korea
Siberian cold wave sweeps S. Korea - Korea Herald

Japan
Japan Authorities Warn of Health, Traffic Dangers Amid Severe Cold Spell - The Japan News

China
Lowest temperature recorded in China's northernmost city - China Daily

HK
Mercury to drop to around 10°C on Wednesday | China Daily

Nepal
Mountain districts of Karnali, Sudurpaschim witness snowfall - Kathmandu Post

Gov’t Philippines
Opinion: Moderating foreign travels | Inquirer

Politics Indonesia
Editorial: New Zealand story - Jakarta Post

Crisis Sri Lanka
China offers debt aid to crisis-hit Sri Lanka | Reuters for The Daily Star

Forex Pakistan
Exchange companies to remove cap on dollar rate from tomorrow - Dawn

Robotics S Korea
Will Samsung, Hyundai clash over robots? - Korea Herald
 

ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
