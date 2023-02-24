Friday, February 24, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, March 21, 2023
nationthailand
Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023

FRIDAY, February 24, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Fri, Feb 24, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Ukraine 
Peace Plan China I
China backs Ukraine de-escalation - China Daiy

Peace Plan China II
What to watch out for in Xi Jinping’s Ukraine war ‘peace plan’ - Straits Times

UN
UN demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine - AFP for Straits Times

Media 
Opinion: Why Ukraine is winning the media war - Jakarta Post

World Bank
Indian-origin Ajay Banga nominated to lead WB | AFP for The Daily Star
 

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand