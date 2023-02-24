Friday, February 24, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Fri, Feb 24, 2023
Ukraine
Peace Plan China I
China backs Ukraine de-escalation - China Daiy
Peace Plan China II
What to watch out for in Xi Jinping’s Ukraine war ‘peace plan’ - Straits Times
UN
UN demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine - AFP for Straits Times
Media
Opinion: Why Ukraine is winning the media war - Jakarta Post
World Bank
Indian-origin Ajay Banga nominated to lead WB | AFP for The Daily Star
N Korea
N. Korea says it conducted 'strategic cruise missile' drills this week - Korea Herald
Diplomacy Japan-China
Japan, China Hold First Security Dialogue in 4 Years - The Japan News
South China Sea
‘Welcome to China’ greets PCG aircraft over Ayungin | Inquirer
Diplomacy China-Myanmar
Chinese envoy meets with Myanmar’s NDAA leaders in Mongla | Eleven Media
Education S Korea
Textbooks to go digital in 2025 - Korea Herald
Dalai Lama
Tibetans offer prayers for long life of Dalai Lama at Lhagyari Temple - The Statesman
EV Japan
Toyota Eyes EV Production at U.S., European, Thai Plants - Jiji Press for The Japan News
Creatve S Korea
Seoul to create US$11.25 bn fund for content industry by 2024 - Korea Herald
Auto China
Shenergy, others to make giant green trucks - China Daily
FTA Thailand-China
Thailand, China to expand trade ties via convention, mini FTAs | China Daily