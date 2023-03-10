Friday, March 10, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Fri, Mar 10, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Summit Korea-Japan

Yoon to visit Japan for summit next week as dispute resolved - Korea Herald



Corruption Malaysia I

Former PM Muhyiddin expected to be charged with abuse of power and money laundering on March 10 | The Star



Corruption Malaysia II

Muhyiddin: I will answer all charges against me in court - The Star



Corruption Nepal

Special Court sentences former minister Neupane to nine years in jail for graft - Kathmandu Post



Politics Nepal

Ram Chandra Paudel is new President - Kathmandu Post