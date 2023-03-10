Friday, March 10, 2023

Friday, March 10, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Fri, Mar 10, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Summit Korea-Japan
Yoon to visit Japan for summit next week as dispute resolved - Korea Herald
 

Corruption Malaysia I
Former PM Muhyiddin expected to be charged with abuse of power and money laundering on March 10 | The Star
 

Corruption Malaysia II
Muhyiddin: I will answer all charges against me in court - The Star
 

Corruption Nepal
Special Court sentences former minister Neupane to nine years in jail for graft  - Kathmandu Post
 

Politics Nepal
Ram Chandra Paudel is new President - Kathmandu Post

Business Vietnam
China's biggest camera modules maker plans $2.5b investment expansion in VN - Viet Nam News
 

K-wave 
[Graphic News] K-content exports hit all-time high - Korea Herald
 

Logistics Cambodia
Hopes high for K Chhnang logistics hub | Phnom Penh Post
 

Fashion Bangladesh
Apparel exhibition in Dhaka on March 16 | The Daily Star
 

Retail HK
HK's glitzy shopping streets see half of shop units lying vacant | Reuters for China Daily
 

