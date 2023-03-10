Friday, March 10, 2023
Check out what's hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).
ANN News Highlights: Fri, Mar 10, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Summit Korea-Japan
Yoon to visit Japan for summit next week as dispute resolved - Korea Herald
Corruption Malaysia I
Former PM Muhyiddin expected to be charged with abuse of power and money laundering on March 10 | The Star
Corruption Malaysia II
Muhyiddin: I will answer all charges against me in court - The Star
Corruption Nepal
Special Court sentences former minister Neupane to nine years in jail for graft - Kathmandu Post
Politics Nepal
Ram Chandra Paudel is new President - Kathmandu Post
Health HK
HK govt mulls revising law to allow non-locally-trained nurses | China Daily
Myanmar Crisis I
UEC Chairman discusses preparations to hold elections with Chinese ambassador | Eleven Media
Myanmar Crisis II
Opinion: Tea and a quiet word: How women influence peace talks in Myanmar - Jakarta Post
Women India
Opinion: What we don’t know about working Indian women - The Statesman
Monetary Sri Lanka
Bill presented to make Central Bank independent – The Island
Business Vietnam
China's biggest camera modules maker plans $2.5b investment expansion in VN - Viet Nam News
K-wave
[Graphic News] K-content exports hit all-time high - Korea Herald
Logistics Cambodia
Hopes high for K Chhnang logistics hub | Phnom Penh Post
Fashion Bangladesh
Apparel exhibition in Dhaka on March 16 | The Daily Star
Retail HK
HK's glitzy shopping streets see half of shop units lying vacant | Reuters for China Daily