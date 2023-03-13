Monday, March 13, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, March 13, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Mon, Mar 13, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Oscar Malaysia I
Malaysians cross their fingers and hope for Michelle Yeoh's success at the Oscars | The Star
 

Oscar Malaysia II
Michelle Yeoh: 5 things to know about the Oscar nominee | The Star
 

N Korea 
N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA - Korea Herald
 


South China Sea I
China: New Edca sites to ‘seriously harm’ PH | Inquirer
 

South China Sea II
Gov’t urged to lift suspension of exploration projects in WPS | Inquirer 
 

IMF Sri Lanka
Ahead of IMF approval, govt promises anti-corruption billThe Island
 

Retail Bangladesh
Consumer pruducts companies bullish about further growth | The Daily Star
 

Kpop 
Kakao to take control over SM - Korea Herald
 

Economy Nepal 
Prospects and pitfalls of end of Nepal’s LDC status - Kathmandu Post
 

ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
