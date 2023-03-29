Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Asia News Network (ANN).
ANN News Highlights: Wed, Mar 29, 2023
Economy Asia I
Asia's GDP expected to grow 4.5% in 2023 | China Daily
Economy Asia II
Report: Regional economic integration advancing in Asia | China Daily
Covid-19
WHO revises Covid-19 vaccine for new phase of pandemic - Reuters for Straits Times
ICC Philippines
Marcos: PH 'essentially disengaging' from ICC after 'failed' appeal to defer 'drug war' probe | Inquirer
N Korea
Kim Jong-un reveals nuclear warhead, calls for more weapons-grade material - Korea Herald
Diplomacy China
Xi: Build on Saudi-Iranian reconciliation - China Daily
Myanmar Crisis
Editorial: Jokowi’s progress on Myanmar - Jakarta Post
Water Philippines
Editorial: Act on water crisis now | Inquirer
Water S Asia
Opinion: The hydro-hegemony in South Asia | The Daily Star
ChatGPT
Opinion: Living with ChatGPT and GPT-4 - Korea Herald
Business Japan
Editorial: Taking Toshiba Private Might Be Best Chance to Restore Firm’s Stability - The Japan News
Tech China
Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul / Bloomberg for Straits Times
Belt and Road
China spent $240bn bailing out ‘Belt & Road’ countries: study - Reuters for Dawn
Tech Japan
Japan to Join International Framework on Surveillance Technology Exports - The Japan News
Rail Malay-Singapore
Johor-Singapore RTS Link on track for completion in 2026 - The Star