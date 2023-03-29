Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Wed, Mar 29, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Economy Asia I
Asia's GDP expected to grow 4.5% in 2023 | China Daily

 

Economy Asia II
Report: Regional economic integration advancing in Asia | China Daily

 

Covid-19 
WHO revises Covid-19 vaccine for new phase of pandemic - Reuters for Straits Times


ICC Philippines
Marcos: PH 'essentially disengaging' from ICC after 'failed' appeal to defer 'drug war' probe | Inquirer

 

N Korea 
Kim Jong-un reveals nuclear warhead, calls for more weapons-grade material - Korea Herald

Diplomacy China
Xi: Build on Saudi-Iranian reconciliation - China Daily
 

Myanmar Crisis
Editorial: Jokowi’s progress on Myanmar - Jakarta Post

 

Water Philippines
Editorial: Act on water crisis now | Inquirer 

 

Water S Asia
Opinion: The hydro-hegemony in South Asia | The Daily Star

 

ChatGPT
Opinion: Living with ChatGPT and GPT-4 - Korea Herald

