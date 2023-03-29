Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Business Japan

Editorial: Taking Toshiba Private Might Be Best Chance to Restore Firm’s Stability - The Japan News

Tech China

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul / Bloomberg for Straits Times

Belt and Road

China spent $240bn bailing out ‘Belt & Road’ countries: study - Reuters for Dawn

Tech Japan

Japan to Join International Framework on Surveillance Technology Exports - The Japan News

Rail Malay-Singapore

Johor-Singapore RTS Link on track for completion in 2026 - The Star