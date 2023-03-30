China's Navy selects teen aviation trainees

The selection process began in late March in 14 provinces and municipalities including the provinces of Henan, Shandong, Hubei, Jiangxi and Chongqing municipality, involving nearly 4,500 qualified applicants, according to the Navy's flight student recruitment office.

Approved by the Navy and the Ministry of Education, the program was launched in 2015 and aims to attract students who are interested in aviation and are fit for military flight.

The idea is to establish a talent pool for the Navy's shipborne aviation units.

Male students in the third grade of junior high school in the 14 cooperating provincial-level regions are encouraged to apply for the program.

Before the teen program, all candidates selected by the Navy for its naval aviation training programs were graduates of senior high school.