Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Wed, April 5, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Travel China
Travel bookings surge as holidays approach with planned overseas trips jumped 7 times - China Daily
Election Thailand II
Opinion: Thai election could sway ASEAN’s future Myanmar engagement - Jakarta Post
Politics Philippines
More Filipinos still oppose Charter change, but support for it grew – Pulse Asia | Inquirer News
Mekong Summit
Cambodia
Sense of growing urgency at Laos Mekong River summit | Phnom Penh Post
Vietnam
Việt Nam proposes Mekong River Commission reform operational methods - Vietnam News
China
Don’t jump to conclusions over data on distressed Mekong River, says China official - Straits Times
Laos
Lao minister calls for innovation, cooperation for sustainable development of Mekong - Vientiane Times
Himalaya
7 persons killed in Sikkim avalanche, rescue ops underway - The Statesman
AI China
Undertakers in China use AI to allow people to communicate with their deceased loved ones - Straits Times
Geopolitics Philippines
Editorial: : Aligned but independent | Inquirer
Politics India
Opinion: Bipartisan politics needed to counter critics abroad - The Statesman
Economy
India
Indian economy continues to show resilience: World Bank - The Statesman
China
ADB: China's recovery brightens global economic outlook | China Daily
Pakistan
World Bank cuts Pakistan’s GDP forecast on rising rates, limited fiscal space - Dawn
Nepal
Asian Development Bank cuts Nepal’s annual growth forecast to 4.1 percent - Kathmandu Post
City Singapore
Singapore is top Asian city in Smart City Index, ranks 7th worldwide - Straits Times
Retail Vietnam
Retail sales of goods and services rise 14 per cent in Q1 - Vietnam News
Flowers China
Rising demands blossoms Asia's largest flower market in Kunming - China Daily