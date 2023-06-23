‘Today, India and US are walking shoulder to shoulder in every area’: PM Modi to President Biden

“I recall, you highlighted a crucial point, eight years ago during the India - US Business Council, saying, ‘Our Goal is to become India’s best friend’. This personal commitment of yours towards India helps us in taking many bold and ambitious steps. Today, India and US are walking shoulder to shoulder in every area — be it the depths of the ocean to space, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence,” Modi said.

Stating that the real strength of the India-US partnership was in the people-to-people ties, Prime Minister Modi said further this partnership is important more than ever “in the rapidly changing global order”.

“Whenever a relationship between two countries is viewed from a diplomatic point of view, it is usually centred around the joint statement, working groups and MoUs. But the main engine of India-US relationship is our strong people-to-people relationship, whose roar we all heard outside the White House,” Modi said.

He added, “In this rapidly changing global situation of India, all eyes are on the world’s two largest democracies — India and the US. I believe that our partnership is very important, more than ever, for the welfare of humankind and global peace and stability, and for all countries believing in democratic values. I am confident that we will definitely succeed in enhancing our global potential.”

Prime Minister Modi added that he was hopeful of a positive outcome from the bilateral talks.