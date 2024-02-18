Nasa, South Korea launch air quality study in Asia, incl. Thailand

The joint research is scheduled to commence in South Korea on Monday and will extend to Malaysia and Thailand until Mar. 25.

This year's air quality study, scheduled for February to March, coincides with a period of heightened air pollution levels compared to the previously conducted study in 2016, which took place from May to June. This timing is expected to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the factors contributing to wintertime air pollution.

After the observations have been made, the NIER and Nasa will jointly publish their findings as research reports and policy-making reports.

Outside of Korea, Korea’s research team will assist Nasa in conducting air quality research in Asia, while the on-ground research team will set up a station in Chiang Mai, Thailand to investigate the causes and impacts behind smog that occurs in winter.

A remote observatory will also be installed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to validate the performance of the Geostationary Environment Monitoring Spectrometer, an environmental satellite launched by Korea in February 2020 to monitor air pollution hourly in 20 Asian countries.