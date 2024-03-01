‘Strength of the Indian economy’: Modi hails 8.4 % GDP growth in Oct-Dec quarter

In a social media post on ‘X’, the prime minister asserted that his government’s efforts to bring fast economic growth shall create a developed India.

“Robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of the Indian economy and its potential. Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat!,” said the PM.

His remarks came after data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 8.4 per cent in the October-December quarter of the FY 2023-24.

The growth rate of the GDP was higher than the 7.6 % in the previous quarter. It also beat the estimates by several experts who had predicted the GDP growth to slow down to 6.6 % in the October-December quarter.