India to hold world’s largest elections between April and June
Lok Sabha elections 2024 full schedule: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the complete schedule of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The general elections for the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across 28 states and eight Union Territories will be held in seven phases from April 19.
The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are likely to be announced on the same day. The entire election process will be completed by June 6, according to the schedule announced by the poll panel.
In the first phase, elections will be held in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. The last date for filing the nomination papers in the first phase is March 27.
The phase two elections will be held from April 26, for which the last date for filing the nomination papers will be April 4. Eighty-nine constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the second phase.
In the third phase, polling will be held in 94 constituencies of 12 states and Union Territories on May 7. Candidates will be able to file their nominations until April 19.
The phase 4 elections will be held on May 13 for which the last date for nominations for candidates is April 25. The fourth phase will cover 96 constituencies of 10 States and Union Territories.
The phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, and the last date for nominations for candidates is May 3. The fifth phase will cover 49 seats in 8 States and Union Territories.
The phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, and the last date for nominations for candidates is May 6. The sixth phase will cover 57 seats in seven states and Union Territories.
The phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, last date for nominations for candidates is May 14. The seventh phase will cover 57 constituencies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi, spread across 8 states and Union Territories.
Notably, people in Outer Manipur would cast their votes on two days due to the ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis communities.
‘Modi hopeful of third term; Congress for change’
Reacting to the announcement of the poll schedule, Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP-led ruling NDA alliance is fully prepared to contest the elections and exuded confidence in winning a third straight term.
“The biggest festival of democracy has started. The Election Commission has announced the dates of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP-NDA is fully prepared to contest these elections. Based on our track record of good governance and public service, we will go among the people. I have full confidence that we will get full affection and blessings of 140 crore family members and more than 96 crore voters for the third consecutive time,” Modi said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the 2024 general elections will open the door of ‘NYAY’ for India, adding this would be the last chance to save the democracy and the Constitution of India.
“2024 Lok Sabha elections will open the ‘Door of NYAY’ for India. This would be perhaps the last chance to save Democracy and our Constitution from Dictatorship.‘We the people of India’ will together fight against hatred, loot, unemployment, price rise and atrocities,” Kharge said.
