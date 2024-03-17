India to hold world’s largest elections between April and June

Lok Sabha elections 2024 full schedule: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the complete schedule of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The general elections for the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across 28 states and eight Union Territories will be held in seven phases from April 19.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are likely to be announced on the same day. The entire election process will be completed by June 6, according to the schedule announced by the poll panel.

In the first phase, elections will be held in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. The last date for filing the nomination papers in the first phase is March 27.

The phase two elections will be held from April 26, for which the last date for filing the nomination papers will be April 4. Eighty-nine constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the second phase.

In the third phase, polling will be held in 94 constituencies of 12 states and Union Territories on May 7. Candidates will be able to file their nominations until April 19.