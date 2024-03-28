Marriages between Korean men, Japanese women soar

In 2023, there were 840 marriages registered here between Korean men and Japanese women, marking a 40.1 % surge from the 599 recorded in 2022, according to Statistics Korea.

While such marriages still only constitute a small portion of the total number of marriages of Korean nationals to a spouse of foreign nationality — 19,700 in 2023 — the rise is notable as it outpaced the increased rate of marriages to partners from other countries.

Korean content industry insiders say the trend is partly being fueled by the rise of popular YouTube channels featuring couples made up of Korean men and Japanese women.

These channels, such as Tomo Tomo with 1.03 million subscribers, Jeju-Couple with 537,000 subscribers and Kuki Couple with 350,000 subscribers as of Tuesday, offer positive portrayals of Korean-Japanese relationships.