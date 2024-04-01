Korea unveils next-generation bullet train

The new high-speed train is the first domestically designed and manufactured one with a peak speed surpassing 300 kilometres per hour. South Korea launched its homegrown bullet train, the KTX-Sancheon, in 2008 for the first time.

Beginning in May, the KTX Cheong-ryong will operate four times a day between Seoul and Busan in southeastern Korea, and twice a day between Seoul and Gwangju in the southwest.