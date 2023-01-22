Year of the Rabbit: Three faces of the Chinese rabbit you may not know

Jade Rabbit

This is probably the most famous rabbit in China. It features on the special stamps issued by China Post to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and was mentioned when the Chinese leadership extended Lunar New Year greetings.

Known as Yutu, or Jade Rabbit, the pet (or pets) of Lunar Goddess Chang'e often appears grinding herbal medicines with a pestle in the Lunar Palace.

Legend has it that Chang'e, after swallowing a magic pill, took her pet and flew toward the moon where she became a goddess, and she has lived there with the white jade rabbit ever since.

Archaeologists say that rabbits and toads have long been imagined as inhabitants of the moon in Chinese mythology, probably due to their resemblance to the dark spots on the lunar surface.

The relationship between rabbits and the moon had been established in the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD) or earlier, evidenced by unearthed silk paintings carrying images of running rabbits on the moon, said Ai Lulu, a researcher at the Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum.

As for images of rabbits crushing herbal medicines with a mortar and pestle, Ai suggests they may have derived from the story of another goddess Xiwangmu, or Queen Mother of the West, who has a retinue of rabbits making elixirs of immortality.