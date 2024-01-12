World's oceans see record temperatures five years in a row

The annual research, published Thursday in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, was conducted by a multi-national team of scientists from 17 research institutes spanning China, the United States, New Zealand, Italy and France. They found that last year was the hottest on record for the world's oceans for the fifth year in a row.

Cheng Lijing, lead author of the study and a researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said ocean warming is a key indicator for quantifying climate change since more than 90 per cent of global heat ends up in the oceans.

"Oceans also control how fast the Earth's climate changes. To know what has happened or what will happen to the planet, answers can be found in the oceans," Cheng said.