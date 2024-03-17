New undersea tunnel sets record in China

As the Yongxing tunnel boring machine reached the receiving well in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, the Zhanjiang Bay Undersea Tunnel, a pivotal project of the Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-speed Railway, was completed after 33 months of construction, marking a significant milestone in the construction of the new railway.

It has also demonstrated the remarkable progress and technological achievements in China's high-speed railway infrastructure.

The Zhanjiang Bay Undersea Tunnel spans a total length of 9,640 meters, with a shield section measuring 7,551 meters.

It is designed as a single tunnel with double tracks, crossing the seabed of Zhanjiang Bay and the urban area of Zhanjiang.

The tunnel used one Yongxing tunnel boring machine to excavate the tunnel, crossing a 2,500-meter sea section and a 5,051-meter section of land.

Notably, the tunnel is China's longest single-headed undersea high-speed railway shield tunnel, showcasing the country's remarkable engineering prowess.

"Single-headed shield refers to the method of using a single tunnel boring machine to excavate continuously from one end to the other," said Yin Yihao, an engineer from China Railway's 14th Bureau Group, which was responsible for the tunnel's construction.

Yin also noted that in traditional large-diameter shield tunnelling, other methods are commonly employed, such as using tunnel boring machines to excavate from both sides and carry out seabed docking in the middle.

However, Yin said that these traditional methods were not applied in the Zhanjiang Bay Undersea Tunnel due to the complicated geological conditions.

"The single-headed shield tunnel is safer and more efficient in this case," he said.