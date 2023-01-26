'Sea change' in Germany's relationships with its neighbours - analyst on Ukraine tank decision

“The fact that the Germans were finally willing to supply the Ukrainians with these tanks really does show that this is a sea change in the way that Germany views its relationship with Russia and with Russia's neighbours, and also, I would say, with, with Central and Eastern Europe," said Angela Stent, Georgetown University Professor Emerita and author of "Putin's World: Russia against the West and with the Rest."

Pressure has been building for weeks on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to send the tanks and allows Nato allies to do the same before expected spring offensives by both sides.

Scholz's government had stalled, wary of moves that could prompt Russia to escalate the war or draw Nato into becoming a party to the conflict.

Germany's decision paves the way for other countries such as Poland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands and Norway to supply some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, going some way towards delivering the hundreds of tanks that Ukraine says it needs.

“If you look at the past year of the war, at every step there’s been a reluctance to supply, you know, more advanced weaponry to Ukraine because of the fear of Russian escalation of the Russian reaction," Stent said. "Yet, slowly but surely, all of these constraints have vanished."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Scholz for Germany's "important and timely decisions," saying they were a "green light for partners to supply similar weapons."