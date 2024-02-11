UK’s King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

Charles and Queen Camilla went to St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England where the king retreated to recuperate following his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. The estate, some 110 miles (180 kilometres) north of London, offers the monarch a place of shelter where he can isolate from the risk of infection.

The appearance came a day after he expressed thanks for the messages of support he had received from the public. In a statement issued late Saturday, the monarch said that such thoughts are “the greatest comfort and encouragement.”