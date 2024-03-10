What is the next model of development finance?

The Global South can choose to side with either the West or the East depending on which side gives them more goodies (or less threats and costs). The development model cannot be independent of geopolitical strategy. ASEAN is looking to be non-aligned but will focus on development and trade, rather than following any geopolitical ideology.

In other words, each society will change over time and must respond to the different challenges it perceives or recognizes. Thus, even though climate warming is a global disaster, it affects different geographies differently, with some island economies sinking under rising seas, whereas others may be affected by huge water, food and energy calamities. There is no general development model that fits all nations.

Furthermore, it is no longer a simple choice between state or market, because non-state players such as terrorists, religious movements, crime syndicates and charitable foundations are today even larger and more powerful than single nations. There are global issues that need multilateral cooperation to resolve.

The crux of development finance is that there is a huge funding need for all countries to move to NetZero, and McKinsey Global Institute has calculated that the funding needed to get to NetZero by 2050 may be roughly US$9.2 trillion per year, even though conventional estimates are in the order of US$3-5 trillion. That’s an additional 8.8% of global GDP in 2023 terms. Although the global financial system has assets of roughly US$461 trillion, not all countries have the ability to mobilize such funding for dealing with domestic imbalances and tackle NetZero at the same time. Indeed, the IMF calculated that 10 countries are in debt distress and 26 countries are at high risk, meaning that 36 or 19% of the number of IMF members are in debt risk.

In a world of higher risk and volatility, countries must all deleverage, meaning focus on equity rather than debt. Risk-averse banking will continue to fund payments and liquidity needs, but the high-risk tech and supply chain restructuring will need more risk equity. This is where Hong Kong as one of the most vibrant equity markets in the region or indeed any regional stock market, must step up to rethink how it can play a different role in development finance in the coming days.

Without a fundamental response to changing times, all economies face marginalization or decline. The risk is the opportunity, but only for those who are brave enough to grab them.

Andrew Sheng

Asia News Network