Fed could lower interest rates in 2024

"I do think we're going to need to keep restrictive policy in place for some time; I would expect that to continue through at least next year," Williams said at a virtual event held by the Economic Club of New York, noting that borrowing costs need to rise to bring down overly high levels of inflation. "I do see a point probably in 2024 that we'll start bringing down nominal interest rates because inflation is coming down."

The Fed has boosted the cost of short-term borrowing aggressively this year in its battle to curb inflation. By the Fed's preferred measure, inflation has been running at more than three times the central bank's 2% target this entire year.

While Williams pointed to some signs of progress in bringing down inflation, he said interest rates needed to rise further.

"How high those rates need to be will depend on how the economy and inflation evolve," Williams said.

Williams is vice chair of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, which holds its next policy meeting on Dec. 13-14. The Fed has pushed through oversized 75-basis-point rate increases at its last four policy meetings, bringing the target rate to the current 3.75%-4.00% range.