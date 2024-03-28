\'When we say anything can happen in NJ, we mean it!\' - $1.13 bln Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

The winning numbers for the jackpot were 7, 11, 22, 29, and 38, plus the power ball 4, Mega Millions said on its website early on Wednesday (March 27).

The $1.13 billion Mega Millions lottery, the largest jackpot in New Jersey history, was sold at a ShopRite supermarket in Neptune, New Jersey.

"When we say anything can happen in New Jersey, we mean it!," said James Carey, executive director at New Jersey Lottery, at a press conference outside of the supermarket on Wednesday.