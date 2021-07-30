Gold gets a boost as dollar weakens after Fed keeps status quo

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,300 per baht weight and selling price THB28,400, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,788.28 and THB28,900, respectively.

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price THB28,300, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.