Friday, July 30, 2021

Baht expected to weaken but unlikely to dip below 33 to US dollar

The baht opened at 32.87 to the US dollar on Friday, unchanged from Thursday’s closing rate.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.80 and 32.95 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon said the US dollar was weakening but the Thai currency was unlikely to strengthen soon due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in Thailand.

Foreign investors were still offloading their assets, such as stocks in Thailand, which would lead to a weakening of the baht, he predicted.

But Poon believed the Thai currency would not weaken below 33 per US dollar if investors felt “safe” from the worldwide Covid-19 situation and hence did not need to hold onto safe-haven assets.

Published : July 30, 2021

By : The Nation

