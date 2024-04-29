SCB TechX, Publicis Sapient breathe new life into banks with Core Modernization

Publicis Sapient senior director of technology Ronnie Mitra and SCB TechX head of architecture strategy Kaweepap Kongkittisan explained that the concept simply assists banks in identifying which of their core businesses need to be transformed and which new technologies to adopt to deliver the experiences customers expect.

Their comments came during a panel discussion at Money20/20 Asia, which took place in Bangkok on April 24.

"When we say core banking modernization as an innovation enabler, we truly mean that it unleashes all of that. If you can address the heart, we can begin to address all of the other issues. Everything becomes easier, cheaper, and less risky to execute," Mitra explained.

Kaweepap used the analogy of a car to explain his point. A car that has undergone renovation may appear new and modern, but if the engine remains the same, the car will have a problem while driving, he said.

It is the same with Core Modernization, he said.

“Core Modernization is the process of overhauling critical business systems. Consider the business's core operations and data. These are frequently supported by older, less adaptable IT systems, similar to the rusty backbone of a building. Core modernization entails transforming these core systems into more modern, efficient designs,” he explained.

What drives the need for Core Modernization?

While many banks and financial institutions around the world are now leveraging the power of cutting-edge cloud-based core platforms to disrupt the industry, accelerate product development, and create new and innovative customer experiences, some are frequently hampered by creaky legacy core systems that stifle growth, suffocate innovation, and ultimately fail to meet customer expectations.

