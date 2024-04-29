FTI, TCC look to new cabinet for greater economic stimulus

"His resignation is both surprising and shocking. The government may need to appoint a mediator to conduct negotiations or perhaps find a replacement. It remains to be seen who will step in, their capabilities, and suitability for the role," said Kriangkrai.

The cabinet reshuffle is widely seen as a move to increase flexibility, especially as the government transitions into an economic stimulus mode. This is necessary now that the budget, which was stuck for over 8 months, has been approved, and projects such as the distribution of 10,000 baht through digital wallets in the third quarter of this year looks set to go ahead.

The reshuffle of the cabinet will also strengthen the Finance Ministry, which will now have a strong and ready team to drive policies, freeing up the Prime Minister to focus more on economic policies on which he places great importance.