Banpu: 1Q results highlight operational officiency across groups  

The Energy Technology business continued to generate strong growth by focusing on expanding the customer base and seeking new investment partners. Battery & Energy Storage System Solutions: BESS - The lithium-ion battery plant established in a partnership between Banpu NEXT and SVOLT Energy Technology (Thailand) has started commercial operation and delivered more than 20,000 packs of batteries to a customer in Thailand, with a total production target of 60,000 packs per year.

The two companies also signed a new strategic cooperation for the development of energy storage and related battery businesses such as battery cells and battery recycling. DP NEXT, another battery plant through a joint venture between Banpu NEXT and Durapower, has delivered the first batch of batteries to Cherdchai Motors Sales for use in electric buses, with a target total production capacity of 1 gigawatt-hour. In addition, phase II of the “Infinite Cafe Powered by Banpu NEXT” project was launched at Cham Churi Square.

The pop-up café equipped with an off-grid electricity generation system with a solar rooftop and batteries for storing energy from sunlight was introduced as a smart energy business solution to showcase the power of renewables in meeting the demands of people’s lifestyles to expand the customer base to the service sector. Regarding the District Cooling System project at Government Center Zone C, it is expected to be fully operational in the 4th quarter of this year.

As a result of remarkable human resource management and development strategies put into practice, Banpu won three awards from the Employee Experience Awards 2024 organized by Human Resources Online, Singapore, comprising a silver in the Best Management Training Programme category, a silver in the Best Holistic Leadership Development Strategy category, and a bronze in the Best Executive Coaching Programme category. These recognitions reflect Banpu's commitment to being a lifelong learning organization that holds human resources as its most valuable asset.

“Banpu will continue to grow our energy portfolio by continuing our roadmap to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy. My top priorities are to generate stronger cash flows from asset optimization across all groups of businesses by leveraging digital technology and AI to maximise outcomes, along with expanding revenue-generating opportunities by opting for investments with high returns. We can achieve this by synergistic integration of existing businesses and new businesses with growth potential in both the energy sector and the industries beyond energy sectors while accelerating the reduction of carbon emissions from business operations to drive the world towards a low-carbon society,” Sinon said.

“I believe that the way Banpu creates constant growth across all aspects of its business along to achieve its sustainability goals in compliance with environmental, social and corporate governance standards in every business process will truly create value for our shareholders and all stakeholders,” Sinon added.

*Remark: Average exchange rate for the 1st quarter of 2024 - USD 1: THB 35.6601