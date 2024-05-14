Paetongtarn hopes for success of equal marriage bill

She noted that Pheu Thai had promoted gender equality over the past 23 years since the government led by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The promotion had faced difficulties due to people’s resistance, she explained.

Paetongtarn said the party achieved success during the government led by incumbent PM Srettha Thavisin after the equal marriage bill passed the House of Representatives’ first reading in March this year.

She thanked people involved with this bill. She said she hopes Thailand will be the host country of WorldPride in 2030, which is the ultimate goal of gender-equality promotion.

“Today’s event is considered a good beginning to create awareness among foreigners,” she said.