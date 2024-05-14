Gartner unveils the foremost government technology trends of 2024

AI for Decision Intelligence

Gartner predicts more than 70% of government agencies will use AI to enhance human administrative decision-making by 2026. Machine learning, analytics and generative AI will mature over the next two years and combine into a suite of tools that will support improved government service delivery.

“These tools will need to be subject to careful governance, so it’s important government CIOs drive AI adoption and governance policies throughout the organization,” said Kimbriel. “They must develop a strategy that incorporates these policies with a focus on desired outcomes, then take a continuous assurance approach to ensure they are maintained after implementation.”

Digital Platform Agility

Government organizations are increasingly adopting platform-based solutions, such as industry cloud and low-code application platforms. This enables them to quickly deploy business capabilities address service delivery risks posed by antiquated systems, and easily flex and scale to citizen service demands. Cloud-native capabilities in these platform solutions provide greater cost control and faster time to value.

Platform cloud-based solutions will open new opportunities for innovation and transformation of business processes in government organizations. Gartner recommends government CIOs implement a multi-cloud strategy to maximize these opportunities and mitigate the complexities of incremental modernization across multiple systems.

Programmatic Data Management

Government leaders are demanding increased use of data for decision-making and planning. Programmatic data management is the systematic and scalable approach to enable enterprise-wide use of data assets, which is being advanced by automation platforms and their ability to incorporate AI capabilities. According to Gartner, more than 60% of government organizations will prioritize investment in business process automation by 2026, up from 35% in 2022.

“Data remains the basis of decision-making in government, and the growing proliferation of AI re-emphasizes the need for government CIOs to enhance the quality and efficiency of data at scale by improving the rules and structures that govern it,” said Kimbriel.