Court dismisses True’s lawsuit against NBTC member

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases dismissed a dereliction of duties complaint against National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) member Pirongrong Ramasoota, saying the evidence is insufficient.
True Digital Group, an arm of True Corporation, filed a petition against Pirongrong in March, claiming she had written to 127 television and radio operators to notify them to inspect the OTT broadcasting services due to user complaints.
The plaintiff claimed the defendant had violated the law, which potentially resulted in the suspension of a programme that True was planning to broadcast.
It also accused the commissioner of bias and partiality when carrying out her duties.
After the court read out its ruling, Pirongrong denied the accusations and said she would submit additional information in her defence within 30 days.
The court said it will check this evidence on July 30 at 9.30am.
As for the plaintiff’s demand that she be stopped from performing her duties at NBTC and as chair of the Broadcasting Business Committee, the court said True Digital Group did not specify exactly what acts the defendant had committed against it.
Therefore, the court said, there was not enough reason to stop the defendant from working. However, the court said it will revisit the case if there is enough reason in the future.