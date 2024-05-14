Corrections Dept, Thammasat clarify activist’s death, promise autopsy

The young activist suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning after reportedly being on a hunger strike for more than three months.
Netiporn, a core leader of the Thalu Wang protest group, was being held at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution over lese majeste charges. She went on hunger strike to demand reform of the justice system and an end to people being prosecuted for their political stance.
The Corrections Department said Netiporn went into cardiac arrest at the Central Correctional Hospital at about 6.20am and medical staff continued to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about five hours but to no avail.
“She was moved to Thammasat Hospital and staff from both places did their best to save the patient’s life. However, she did not respond to CPR and died peacefully at 11.22am,” the department said.
Expressing condolences to the late activist’s relatives, the department said it will conduct an autopsy to seek the real cause of death.
“Justice Minister [Pol Colonel Thawee Sodsong] has ordered that a committee be set up to investigate the issue,” the department said.
Thammasat Hospital said the patient was shifted from the Correctional Hospital as soon as she stopped showing vital signs.
“The institute staff were performing CPR on her until she arrived at the hospital at 6.23am,” the Thammasat statement said.
Upon arrival, she was immediately shifted to the emergency room in the Kittiwattana Building, it said.
“The physician in charge found no vital signs or even a pulse, but the staff continued performing CPR in line with medical standards to try to save the patient’s life,” the hospital said.
“The hospital is waiting to conduct an autopsy to seek the cause of death in line with laws,” it added.
Netiporn’s two fellow activists, Natthanon “Frank” Chaimahabud and Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, are also continuing their hunger strikes though it has been reported that they have started accepting some liquids and medications.