Corrections Dept, Thammasat clarify activist’s death, promise autopsy

The Corrections Department said Netiporn went into cardiac arrest at the Central Correctional Hospital at about 6.20am and medical staff continued to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about five hours but to no avail.

“She was moved to Thammasat Hospital and staff from both places did their best to save the patient’s life. However, she did not respond to CPR and died peacefully at 11.22am,” the department said.

Expressing condolences to the late activist’s relatives, the department said it will conduct an autopsy to seek the real cause of death.

“Justice Minister [Pol Colonel Thawee Sodsong] has ordered that a committee be set up to investigate the issue,” the department said.