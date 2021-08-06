Negative sentiment expected to push the SET down

The SET Index closed at 1,527.66 on Thursday, down 18.20 points or 1.18 per cent. Transactions totalled THB81.29 billion with an index high of 1,547.38 and a low of 1,526.91.

Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Friday would fall to between 1,515 and 1,520 points despite positive sentiment from the decline in US weekly jobless claims.

It predicted higher domestic Covid-19 cases which have impacted the economy, weakened the baht and led to foreign funds outflow would pressure the index.