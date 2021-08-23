Upswing in SET expected on hopes lockdown would be eased, but index still faces pressure

It recommended selective buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, Asian, EPG and NER, which benefit from a weakening baht.

▪︎ PSL, TTA and RCL, which would benefit from a rise in the freight rate.

▪︎ AOT, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, Mint, Centel, Amata and WHA, which would benefit from the country reopening.

The SET Index closed at 1,553.18 on Friday, up 8.90 points or 0.58 per cent. Transactions totalled THB82.37 billion with an index high of 1,554.45 and a low of 1,545.92.