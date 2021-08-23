Monday, August 23, 2021

business

Upswing in SET expected on hopes lockdown would be eased, but index still faces pressure

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 14.99 points or 0.97 per cent to 1,568.17 on Monday morning.

Krungsri Securities expected the index would move between 1,560 and 1,565 points on Monday on hopes that the lockdown would be eased as domestic Covid-19 cases were seen to be declining and the vaccination rate improving.

However, it predicted that the US Federal Reserve signalling a tapering of its quantitative easing programme, investment fund outflows and the ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand would pressure the index.

It recommended selective buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, Asian, EPG and NER, which benefit from a weakening baht.

▪︎ PSL, TTA and RCL, which would benefit from a rise in the freight rate.

▪︎ AOT, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, Mint, Centel, Amata and WHA, which would benefit from the country reopening.

The SET Index closed at 1,553.18 on Friday, up 8.90 points or 0.58 per cent. Transactions totalled THB82.37 billion with an index high of 1,554.45 and a low of 1,545.92.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Baht performance hinges on Covid situation, Fed’s QE decision

Published : August 23, 2021

Top 10 net buys and net sales last week by foreign investors

Published : August 22, 2021

U.S. Fed moves closer to tapering asset purchases despite Delta variant uncertainty

Published : August 22, 2021

Asia’s fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE returns next month

Published : August 20, 2021

Latest News

Baht performance hinges on Covid situation, Fed’s QE decision

Published : August 23, 2021

Full moon seen over Temple of Poseidon in Greece

Published : August 23, 2021

Man holds Bangkok bus conductor, passenger hostage at gunpoint

Published : August 23, 2021

Syria opens 1st cafe run by people with Down Syndrome

Published : August 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.