PAT sets up field hospital, community isolation centre in Khlong Toei

The field hospital and CI centre will serve PAT staff and locals infected with Covid-19. The field hospital has 240 beds and the CI centre has 60 beds.

Along with MEA, several other organisations are supporting the projects, namely the SCG foundation, PTTOR, Metropolitan Waterworks Authority and Khlong Toei district office.

MEA deputy governor Jaturong Suriyasasin said that his organisation was grateful to take part in the projects, and was confident that electricity services in the hospital and CI centre will be sufficient.