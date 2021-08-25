Wednesday, August 25, 2021

business

Thailand’s private sector joins ‘Race to Zero’ ahead of global climate summit

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • Thailand’s private sector joins ‘Ra...

Thailand’s business world got in training this week to cut carbon ahead of the UN’s COP 26 climate conference in November. The “Race to Zero: Meet the World’s Race to Zero Heroes for Climate Action” guided more than 400 public and private-sector organisations on practical steps towards the goal of net-zero carbon emissions.

Thailand’s business world got in training this week to cut carbon ahead of the UN’s COP 26 climate conference in November.


The “Race to Zero: Meet the World’s Race to Zero Heroes for Climate Action” guided more than 400 public and private-sector organisations on practical steps towards the goal of net-zero carbon emissions. 


Led by the UN’s Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT), the technical webinar helped businesses take transformational action in setting climate targets by bringing together experts, sharing best practices, and providing tools for transition to net-zero emissions.


Noppadol Dej-Udom, secretary-general of GCNT and chief of sustainability for Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, said the event will help the private sector step up against climate change, after the “code-red for humanity” warning delivered by the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. Business-as-usual was no longer an option, which is why GCNT has made building climate preparedness and adaptation among its members a top priority, Noppadol said. 

Thailand’s private sector joins ‘Race to Zero’ ahead of global climate summit

Gita Sabharwal, UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand, explained that the private sector, which generates nearly 9 in 10 jobs and contributes to over 80 per cent of the country’s GDP, has an undeniable leadership role and responsibility. Although traditionally environmental spending is seen as a cost burden to the economy, a recently published IMF Paper suggests that green spending can be a green multiplier contributing between 2 to 7 times more than conventional multipliers. This is precisely why it is so critical to create an enabling environment for a green economy and business sustainability, she added. 


“I am pleased that the private sector in Thailand is taking such bold initiatives to be climate champions, with some companies already aiming to be carbon neutral over the coming decade,” said Sabharwal.

Thailand’s private sector joins ‘Race to Zero’ ahead of global climate summit

Said Jens Radschinki, Regional Lead of the UN climate change convention office in Bangkok:
“Ambitious government commitments and country action is needed. To be consistent with the 1.5C-degree goal, global greenhouse gas emissions need to decline by around 45 per cent by 2030. Ahead of us lies a fundamental transformation of our economy, and private sector needs to play a key role in setting science-based targets to reduce GHG emissions.”


Businesses need a common baseline to keep their climate goals in reach, acknowledged Race to Zero members Moh Suthasiny from Happy Grocers and Dan Pathomvanich from NR Instant Produce. They shared their zero-emission targets as well as advice on raising ambition and concrete action.

Thailand’s private sector joins ‘Race to Zero’ ahead of global climate summit

Published : August 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

UN: Kids in 4 South Asia nations most at risk of climate impact

Published : August 22, 2021

Climate change hits sushi supply chain amid California water war

Published : August 15, 2021

IPCC report indicates Singapore could take bigger hits from climate change

Published : August 10, 2021

Humans have pushed the climate into unprecedented territory, landmark U.N. report finds

Published : August 09, 2021

Latest News

Thailand’s private sector joins ‘Race to Zero’ ahead of global climate summit

Published : August 25, 2021

Lawmakers approve return to 2-ballot electoral system

Published : August 25, 2021

THB1.2bn rescue fund for Thailand’s micro to medium-sized businesses

Published : August 25, 2021

Thailand, difficult journey | The wrap up-weekly

Published : August 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.